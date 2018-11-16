After winning ‘Biscuit Trophy’ against Australia, Pakistan take on New Zealand in ‘Oye Hoye’ cup

Even as Pakistan geared up to take on New Zealand in the first of the three-match Test series in Abu Dhabi on Friday, the trophy came under the spotlight yet again. The two teams will be fighting it out for a trophy which has ‘oye hoye’ engraved on three stumps.

The trophy was unveiled by the two captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson on the eve of the first Test and the pictures of the same were uploaded on social media by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Brighto presents Oye Hoye Cup 2018 #PAKvNZ Test series trophy unveiling ceremony at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/nK737sxBrE — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2018

This trophy comes only a month after Pakistan beat Australia 3-0 in a T20 series to lift the ‘biscuit trophy’. Social media was flooded with jokes ridiculing the PCB after the biscuit-shaped trophy was unveiled and it prompted them to launch an inquiry into the fiasco.

Fit-again New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Williamson missed the last one-day international in Dubai on Sunday with a groin injury. New Zealand handed a Test debut to 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, leaving out pace-man Tim Southee.

Pakistan’s opener Imam-ul-Haq returned to the side after missing the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi with a finger injury.The second Test is in Dubai from November 24-28 and the third in Abu Dhabi from December 3-7.

