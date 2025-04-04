Menu Explore
‘Agar cricketer na hota toh gangster hota’: Pakistan star's wild confession makes host chuckle

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan made a wild confession, saying he would have been a gangster if not a cricketer. 

Sajid Khan is one of the finest spinners Pakistan has produced in the last decade. His performances were key as the Shan Masood-led side defeated England in the three-match Test series last year. Sajid, 31, has played 12 Tests for Pakistan so far, taking 59 scalps at an average of 27.28. Recently, the spinner appeared on a Pakistani news channel for a rapid-fire session, and it was then that he dropped a bombshell.

Sajid Khan made a wild confession, saying he would have been a gangster if not a cricketer. (AFP)
Sajid Khan made a wild confession, saying he would have been a gangster if not a cricketer. (AFP)

During the rapid-fire round, Sajid Khan was asked several questions, one of which was, what would he have been if he had not made it as a cricketer?

The ARY News Channel host asked Sajid Khan, "Agar aap cricketer na hote toh kya hote? (If you were not a cricketer, what would you have been?"

To this, Sajid Khan replied, "Main gangster hota. (I would have been a gangster."

This comment made the host chuckle, and he moved ahead, saying, "Ye persona aap leke chal rahe hai. (You are carrying on with this persona."

During the rapid-fire session, Sajid Khan called Babar Azam "the best player in the world" while he lauded Virat Kohli as the "best Indian player ever."

Sajid leads turnaround

Last year, Shan Masood and his team faced defeat against England after losing the first Test. Sajid Khan was then added to the playing XI for the second and third Tests, changing the hosts' fortunes.

Pakistan won the second and third Tests as the management prepared rank turners, which led to the hosts' winning the series 2-1.

Sajid Khan last played the two-match Test series against West Indies, scalping 15 wickets. However, Pakistan failed to win the two-Test series as West Indies won the last Test to level the series 1-1.

Sajid Khan had made his Test debut in 2021 when he took the field against Zimbabwe in Harare. In his debut game, the spinner failed to take a single wicket.

The spinner is known for his fiery celebrations on the field. In the second Test against West Indies, Sajid pulled out a John Cena-like celebration after he beat Jomel Warrican with a delivery that spun viciously past his outside edge.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with KKR vs SRH Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'Agar cricketer na hota toh gangster hota': Pakistan star's wild confession makes host chuckle
Friday, April 04, 2025
