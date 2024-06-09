Ahead of IND vs PAK, 'Virat Kohli's popularity in Pakistan on par with Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan'

If there is one thing that can top the atmosphere of an India vs Pakistan World Cup match, it's Virat Kohli. Yes, Kohli's popularity has reached such heights that he is arguably bigger than the mother of all cricketing rivalries. The world knows about the craze Virat drives in India, but did you know… Kohli's popularity is as big, if not more, in Pakistan as well? Former captain Rashid Latif is, in fact, blown away by the love and affection Kohli received from the Pakistan fans. So what if Kohli hasn't had the opportunity to play in Pakistan in the last decade or more? It has had little to no effect on his fan following in Pakistan. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the best of spirits ahead of the blockbuster clash (PTI)

Kohli has already reached the same level as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in terms of fame in India and Pakistan, but Latif claims that the obsession with Virat by the people of his country is unparalleled, to the extent that he commands the same respect as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

"It's not like that Virat is the first one with such a big fan base in Pakistan. If you go back, Dilip Kumar had a massive fan following in Pakistan. Sunil Gavaskar became a cult in Pakistan. Young batsmen were told to copy Gavaskar sahab's technique. Then Amitabh Bachchan's 'angry young man' movies used to get sold out. Then came Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni. When Dhoni came here his long locks became a trend," Latif told The Indian Express.

"But Virat's popularity in Pakistan is on par with Dilip sahab, Mr. Bachchan and Shah Rukh. Like in India, you guys loved our bowlers – Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar became household names. Here in Pakistan, we adored Gavaskar sahab, Tendulkar, then Dhoni and now Kohli – they are all icons. Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag too have a good fan following in Pakistan. But all said and done, the mad-craze over Virat is another level."

'The day Virat plays in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi…'

Kohli's craze in Pakistan was aptly summed up by a supporter during a match in early 2022, who held up a placard that said 'Dear Virat! Whether you score a century or not, you'll always be my hero'. This was when Kohli was in the middle of a slump and the entire nation of India and Pakistan were praying for his return to form.

Latif's statements were backed brilliantly by another former Pakistan captain. Azhar Ali, who's played a bit against Kohli, declared that if India play a match in Pakistan, Virat will single-handedly will drive fans to the stadium. Kohli has never played an international match for India in the land of Pakistan as since 2008 – the year of Kohli's debut – only one bilateral series has been held between the two countries. But down the line, but if that were ever to change, Ali claimed loyalties will be divided.

"The day Virat plays in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi or in Multan, only then you guys will understand his craze in Pakistan. You won't believe but the stadium will be filled with green jerseys, magar peeche naam Babar ya Shaheen ka nahi, Virat ka hoga aur No 18 ke saath (but the name on the backs won't be Babar Azam or Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will Virat Kohli’s along with his jersey No 18)." Ali told IE.