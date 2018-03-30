Ahead of IPL 2018, star cricketers launch fantasy sports platform StarPick

Come Indian Premier League 2018, online gamers will get an opportunity to create their own fantasy teams. StarPick, a comprehensive online fantasy sports platform, was launched in India on March 27. A clutch of international cricketers, including current Indian stars Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir, were at StarPick’s inauguration ceremony in Bangalore.

Led by global experts and analysts, StarPick boasts of a strong Swedish tech and infrastructure backbone. Starting with IPL, StarPick will expand to European football, Formula One and kabaddi, among many.

“We have had an eagle eye view of the strength and popularity of fantasy sports in the US and European markets and now we look forward to bringing this global perspective for fantasy sports to India. The business of sports through a fantasy platform will mark the evolution of sports in India,” said StarPick co-founder Ulf Ekberg.

Former stars Jonty Rhodes and VVS Laxman are on board with StarPick and Rs 10 crore worth of prizes can be won in IPL 2018 alone.

StarPick COO and co-fouder Trigam Mukherjee said: “Fantasy sports will contribute to the growing popularity of sports in India and gives access to every little town that has witnessed a mobile usage surge and increased internet penetration, thereby driving inclusivity and overcoming economical barriers.

In 2017, close to 20 million users were recorded as daily fantasy sports users in India and this is well poised to rise by 30 to 50 per cent per annum, said Mukherjee.

StarPick is banking on its brand ambassadors to build trust with online games.

“As the company continues to be guided by notable sports stars, our users can also be assured of helpful insights they can receive from the combined experiences in this platform. We look forward to being their guide and trusted partners in fantasy sports,” said StarPick co-founder Rohit Nair.