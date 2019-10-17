Aiden Markram hurts hand in act of frustration, ruled out of 3rd Test at Ranchi

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:49 IST

A depleted South African were dealt with a heavy blow as opening batsman Aiden Markram was ruled out from the third and final Test in Ranchi. Markram sustained an injury to his right wrist during the second match in Pune, stated Cricket South Africa on Thursday.

The injury took place when Markram, frustrated with his own performance in the second Test lashed out at a solid object after his dismissal in the second innings.

Also Read: Sleeping in tents to world record: Story of India’s new batting sensation

“A CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury,” said South Africa team doctor Hashendra Ramjee

Markram, who had aggregated only 11 runs in the series and was dismissed for a pair in the second Test left for South Africa on Thursday morning. Cricket South Africa, however decided against naming a replacement.

Reacting on his injury, a disappointed Markram said, “It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it. It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it’s no excuse. I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologized to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:48 IST