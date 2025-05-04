Ajinkya Rahane grabs stunner despite heavily bandaged hand to send Vaibhav Suryavanshi packing in first over again

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to make a mark yet again, as he departed for just 4 in the opening over of the side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The teenager, who had taken the cricketing world by storm with a blistering century just days ago, was undone by KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora in a moment that jolted RR early. Ajinkya Rahane grabbed a stunner to dismiss Vaibhav Suryavanshi(X)

Arora, hitting a probing length, forced the young left-hander into a mistimed flick. Positioned at mid-wicket, Ajinkya Rahane showed sharp reflexes and veteran poise, sprinting backwards to pouch a brilliant catch that drew immediate roars from the crowd. Rahane timed his run to perfection and, despite a heavily bandaged right hand, grabbed the ball cleanly to help dismiss the dangerous RR teenager.

Watch:

Suryavanshi, hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, had become an overnight sensation with his explosive 101 off just 38 deliveries against Gujarat Titans on April 28 – a knock laced with 11 sixes and 7 fours. That innings etched his name in the record books as the youngest player to score an IPL century. Since then, however, Suryavanshi has failed in two innings; he departed for a two-ball duck earlier this week in the match against Mumbai Indians.

KKR posted 206/4

Andre Russell turned back the clock with a thunderous display of power-hitting in a must-win clash against Rajasthan Royals. The seasoned all-rounder, who had endured a quiet IPL 2025 season until now, unleashed a ferocious unbeaten 57 off just 25 deliveries. His onslaught, featuring with four boundaries and six sixes, transformed KKR’s innings in the death overs, as they plundered 85 runs in the final five to post a towering 206/4.

Russell’s return to form came at the perfect time for KKR and was built on a vital partnership with the composed Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The youngster held his nerve amid the mid-innings lull, anchoring his way to a well-crafted 44 off 31 balls, and stitching together a 61-run stand with Russell that flipped the momentum.

Rinku Singh then applied the finishing touches with a blistering six-ball 19, ensuring KKR ended with a flourish.