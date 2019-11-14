Ajinkya Rahane leaves Rajasthan Royals after nine years, moves to Delhi Capitals

cricket

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane bids farewell to Rajasthan Royals after nine years and will play for Delhi Capitals in the next edition of Indian Premier League. The Delhi franchise, in place of Rahane, traded spinners Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to Royals. Rahane, who was the most-capped player for Royals, has played 100 games for the franchise from 2011 to 2015 and again in 2018 and 2019. He captained the franchise in 24 matches and was also their top run-getter having scored 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a S/R of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals and made 17 half-centuries.

In the release, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said: “I am also extremely honoured to welcome one of India’s most stellar and consistent batsmen, Ajinkya Rahane, to the DC family.”

Rahane will be joining a batting line-up in which the top-order includes Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw and the middle-order has skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari. Rahane had reasons to feel unhappy at RR after he was axed as skipper eight games into the last season and Steve Smith handed the job.

“When the franchise underwent a revamp last year, a decision was made to keep Indian players at its core. The result was there for everyone to see, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma performing brilliantly for us, and complimenting the youth that DC has in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, among others. That thought process has continued for us this time around as well, as is evident in the signing of Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by that of Ajinkya Rahane. I am sure Rahane’s wealth of experience, and familiarity with the conditions will help Delhi Capitals go a long way in IPL 2020,” Jindal added.

Speaking on the departing players, he added: “Rahul and Mayank are both extremely talented cricketers with a bright future ahead of them. I am confident they will excel at Rajasthan Royals.”

Rahane will get to work under head coach Ricky Ponting and join forces with personal coach Pravin Amre, a talent scout with the Delhi franchise. Rahane had been with Rajasthan Royals since 2011. He led the side in 2018 as well.

Rahane’s IPL record is a lot more impressive than his international white-ball numbers, having scored 3,820 runs at a strike rate of 122.