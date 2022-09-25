Home / Cricket / Ajinkya Rahane lifts the lid on sending Yashasvi Jaiswal off; 'I believe in always respecting your opponents...'

Ajinkya Rahane lifts the lid on sending Yashasvi Jaiswal off; 'I believe in always respecting your opponents...'

Published on Sep 25, 2022 09:15 PM IST

Rahane had a lengthy chat with Jaiswal before ordering him to leave the field. The youngster returned after being away for seven overs on Sunday.

Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane asked his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, as the youngster found himself at the centre of a controversy in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone on Sunday. In a widely-circulated clip on social media, young Jaiswal can be seen sledging opposition batter Ravi Teja, who apparently complained about the constant sledging. Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal sent off from field by captain Ajinkya Rahane for disciplinary issues in Duleep Trophy final

During the 50th over of the final innings, Jaiswal and Teja exchanged a few words, after which Rahane stepped in to control the situation. Jaiswal was again in action in the 57th over, as the on-field umpire complained about his chirping. Rahane then had a chat with his player before ordering him to leave the field. Jaiswal returned after being away for seven overs.

After the match, Rahane explained his decision to send Jaiswal off and underlined his "mantra" of following the rules and respecting the game.

"You have to follow rules and respect the game, your opponents and the umpires. That's the way I have always played my cricket and I will continue to do so. There are certain things you must follow on the field, if you don't, you get off the field. This is my mantra," Rahane said.

"I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner," he added.

Though his unruly behaviour had Jaiswal making headlines for the wrong reasons, he had a great time with the bat earlier in the final. He hit 285 as West Zone claimed their record-breaking 19th Duleep Trophy title by defeating South Zone by 294 runs in Coimbatore.

Rahane too had a decent tournament as he scored 250 runs in three matches across five innings at an average of 62. This also included an unbeaten 207. "What a pleasure it has been to lead the West Zone to a brilliant series win," tweeted Rahane after the win.

Jaiswal said he is focussing on the process and looks to keep going forward. He also spoke about taking advice from seniors Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.

"I'm happy but I think I need to keep going ahead. I just think about the way I'm applying myself and going through the processes. I keep talking to the seniors - Ajinkya and Shreyas (Iyer), and take their advice seriously to try and improve," Jaiswal said.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
