Ajinkya Rahane shocked after being told about Rohit Sharma's retirement in press conference: 'Is it? I thought he...'

Ajinkya Rahane was taken by surprise when told about Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket during the post-match press conference after the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday night. Speaking after KKR's narrow two-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, the former India Test vice-captain – currently leading the Knight Riders – admitted he had no idea of the news. Ajinkya Rahane reacts to Rohit Sharma's Test retirement(IPL)

“I’m actually shocked. I didn’t know that he retired in the Test format. But I just want to wish him the best,” Rahane said at the Eden Gardens, visibly caught off-guard.

Rohit, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to confirm that he was stepping away from the longest format of the game with immediate effect. His decision came just a day after India’s national selectors met to discuss the leadership group for the upcoming tour of England, a series that will mark Team India's return to international cricket after the IPL.

Rahane, a long-time teammate of Rohit for both India and Mumbai, was informed of the news by reporters. “Oh, is it? I just want to wish him the best. I thought he has done fantastically well in the Test format. I didn’t know (about the retirement),” he repeated, still processing the announcement.

Watch Rahane's reaction:

The veteran batter praised Rohit’s journey in red-ball cricket, highlighting his successful transition from middle-order batsman to attacking opener.

“Whatever his plans are, he has done really well, improved his game, as a Test batter. He started his career 5-6 number and then opened the innings,” Rahane said.

“I thought the way he adapted to that opening slot was amazing to see. He always wanted to take on the bowlers, play with freedom. And that’s what he wanted other players to do as well, play with freedom.”

Rohit retires with 4,301 Test runs in 67 matches, averaging 40.57 with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His bold approach at the top, especially in home conditions, helped redefine India’s strategy post-2019, with his standout knock of 127 in the 2021 Oval Test marking a high point in his overseas red-ball career.

While Rohit has already bid adieu to T20Is after leading India to a World Cup title last year, he will continue to be available for ODIs and the IPL.