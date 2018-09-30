Ajinkya Rahane sweats it out in nets ahead of West Indies Test series - Watch video

The two-match Test series against West Indies is just round the corner and India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is practising hard ahead of the opening match in Rajkot. The right-hander posted a video of himself batting in the nets with the caption - “Getting ready for the upcoming series with a nice batting session in the nets.”

Rahane had a mixed run of form against England in the five-match series with two half-centuries and a high score of 81. He suffered from inconsistency in the series and ended up with 257 runs from 10 innings.

Following the England tour, Rahane notched up the scores of an unbeaten 79, 148 and 3 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and he will be looking to continue his impressive run in the Test series.

Rahane has score 3,150 runs in the longest format of the game with the highest being 188 against New Zealand in Indore.He also has nine centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name in Test cricket.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar hails India’s Asia Cup triumph

India will host the Windies in the first of two-match Tests at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 18:41 IST