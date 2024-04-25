Ajit Agarkar bombarded with desperate 'Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube' T20 World Cup pleas from former India cricketers

The ongoing IPL 2024 is setting the template up real nice for India's T20 World Cup squad selection, and with certain players becoming unstoppable as the tournament progresses, BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and his panel are having happy headaches. While certain players pick themselves, a whole lot of contenders will be vying for selected spots. The wicketkeeper and all-rounder positions are perhaps the most hotly-contested at the moment. The race for the wicketkeeper's slot pits Rishabh Pant against Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, while the all-rounder battle sees Hardik Pandya face competition from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. Are Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube on Ajit Agarkar's radar? (AFP-Getty)

And this is where Agarkar and his colleague's job becomes trickier. On current form, Pant and Samson, in an ideal world, start favourites. Although if it comes to picking one, the Delhi Capitals captain is likely to get the nod. With three half-centuries, Pant has scored almost 400 runs in IPL 2024 with three half-centuries but none more comprehensive and fluent than the knock he played Wednesday evening against Gujarat Titans.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Pant hammered an unbeaten 88 off 43 balls, lacing the innings with five fours and eight sixes. Watching Pant's exploits, especially in the final over, as his strike-rate rose exponentially, former India batter Mohammad Kaif indirectly conveyed a message to 'selectors' explaining how such insane hitting cannot be ignored when the team is picked for the T20 World Cup.

"Rishabh Pant had a strike-rate of 154 [at the beginning]. When selectors sit to pick the T20 World Cup squad, they will notice this. It [strike-rate] matters a lot at No 5 and 6. He is going to play at either 5 or 6 for India. Not in top 3 or 4. This kind of a strike-rate is icing on the cake," Kaif said on commentary, which was captured by Star Sports.

"This is not just batting; this is a statement from Pant. His strike-rate touched 200 with 7 sixes. Where are you going to bowl to him? He won't spare you. You cannot write off a batter like him. A guy who was injured and away for over a year, it took him just two games to come to form."

Calls for Shivam Dube's inclusion

Coming to the all-rounders, there is no surety on either Hardik or Jadeja. The Chennai Super Kings star may still get the go-ahead but Hardik – India's stand in T20I captain between December 2022 and January 2024 – has plenty of questions surrounding him given his performance for the Mumbai Indians. Outside of the fact that under Hardik, MI have lost five matches out of eight, the Mumbai Indians captain has cut an underwhelming figure with both bat and ball.

But as the old adage goes, one person's loss is another's gain. Shivam Dube, on the back of some explosive batting with CSK, has emerged as a strong contender. With 311 runs at an average of 51.83 and strike-rate of 169.95 including three fifties, ignoring Dube's performance would require a bold call. The CSK all-rounder has received backing from the likes of Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan, but none as vocal and unique as Suresh Raina, who made a heartfelt plea to Agarkar when he posted on X: "World Cup loading for Shivam Dube! Ajit Agarkar, please select him brother".