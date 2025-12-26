Ajit Agarkar lambasted for leaving out Yashasvi Jaiswal from T20 World Cup squad: ‘Left out time and again'

All the recent chatter has been about Shubman Gill and how the 26-year-old failed to make the T20 World Cup squad. However, not many are talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal and how the talented left-handed batter finds himself out of reckoning despite doing no wrong. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Jaiswal had to sit out on the bench after the management decided to have veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma open the batting. However, he would have thought that the spot would be his once the duo called time on their T20 careers, but flash forward two years, and Jaiswal now finds himself out of the squad. Dilip Vengsarkar minced no words as he lambasted the non-selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal(PTI)

The 23-year-old last played a T20I in July 2024. His last five scores in the format read 93, 12, 40, 30 and 10, and all of these scores came while opening the innings for India. He also smashed runs at an astonishing strike rate of 200; however, in the end, this all has proved to be inconsequential as he continues to remain on the sidelines.

Former chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar minced no words as he lambasted the current committee and management for leaving out a talent like Jaiswal, who has done no wrong. He also said that Jaiswal is likely to lose confidence due to his snub in the T20I format.

“It is unfortunate that Yashasvi is being left out time and again for no fault of his. He has been in tremendous form across all formats of the game, and I don't know what else he has to do to get into the team. Nobody should leave a match-winner out of the team,” Vengsarkar told news agency PTI.

“You are bound to lose confidence if you are made to feel that you are not required in one format. I mean it will affect his confidence and this game is all about confidence. And confidence comes when you have performances backed by runs,” he added.

Jaiswal first choice

Vengsarkar agreed with the Ajit Agarkar-led committee, stating that dropping Gill from the squad was the right move due to his current form; however, he disagreed with the replacement pick, saying he would have given Jaiswal the nod in the 15-member squad.

It is worth mentioning that in place of Gill, the selectors named Ishan Kishan as the back-up opener and wicketkeeper. With the India Test and ODI captain being shown the door, Rinku Singh was called back and he's likely to play the role of the designated finisher, once the tournament begins on February 7.

“They are all excellent players but I am with selection committee when they judge players on basis of current form and fitness. Current form does play an important role in context of selection. And if you ask whom I would have picked instead of Gill, my choice would have been Jaiswal. He has proven time and again what a class performer he is and has always given the team kind of starts required these days,” said Vengsarkar.

The legendary India batter also said that he wouldn't have dropped Jaiswal in the first place from the squad as he is aware of what he can with his talent.

When asked what he would have told Jaiswal had he been the chairman of selectors, Vengsarkar said, “I wouldn't have told him anything because I wouldn't have dropped him in the first place.”