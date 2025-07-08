Akash Deep called his sister twice after 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston; she broke down: 'He told me the whole country...'

India pacer Akash Deep had a Test to remember as he bowled India to an emphatic 336-run win against England at Edgbaston to level the five-match series at 1-1. The right-arm speedster took a total of 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings to help Shubman Gill's India come on level terms. After the victory, Akash Deep revealed his elder sister was diagnosed with cancer two months back, as he dedicated his performance to Akhand Jyoti Singh. Akash Deep called his sister after his 10-wicket haul in the Edgbaston Test(AP)

In the second innings, Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse. He was the best pacer on show among both teams, and India didn't feel the absence of Jasprit Bumrah as he put his best foot forward.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Akash Deep's sister said she was not expecting her brother to speak about her cancer diagnosis after guiding India to a win. She also revealed her battle with the disease was not public knowledge before Akash Deep's big reveal.

“I had no idea Akash would say something like that. Maybe we weren’t ready to talk about it publicly, but the way he became emotional and said it for me- dedicating it to me - it’s a big deal," she told Aaj Tak.

"It shows how much he loves our family and me. Given the situation at home, and still performing like that and taking wickets there, it’s a huge thing. I’m the one he is closest to,” she added.

She also said that Akash Deep video-called her after the Edgbaston Test ended, and it was then that her emotions got the better of her.

“After the match ended, we spoke twice over video call, and again at 5 AM in the morning. Akash told me, ‘Don’t worry, the whole country is with us.’ He said, ‘I couldn’t hold it in anymore. I had been trying to, but yesterday I just couldn’t stop myself," she said.

“Such a brother is rare. He helps us a lot and doesn’t do anything without talking to us. He shares everything with the family. Since our father and eldest brother are no longer with us, he is the one now managing the whole household,” she added.

Akash Deep's hospital visits during IPL

Akash Deep's sister was admitted to the hospital earlier this year during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, during which Akash Deep represented Lucknow Super Giants. Jyoti revealed that Akash never skipped the chance to visit her at the hospital despite having a jam-packed schedule.

Akash Deep played six IPL matches in the 2025 edition, picking up three wickets.

“When the IPL was going on and he was playing for the Lucknow team, I was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment. Even then, he would come to meet me either before or after the matches,” Akash Deep's sister said.

She also opened up on how Akash Deep has been a constant pillar of support for her and how he has always been there for her during her battle with cancer.

“During my cancer treatment, he was the one who motivated me the most. I would tell him not to worry, that I have my husband with me, but he would always say, ‘Everything I have is for my sisters and my family.’ We are three brothers and three sisters - one of them has passed away. Akash is the youngest,” she said.

“Before and after every match, he makes sure to call home on video. He told me, ‘I did all this for you and for the country. I took those wickets for you'," she added further.

Akash Deep had also scalped four wickets in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test.