Akash Deep's sister suffering from cancer; India pacer gets emotional after 10-wicket-haul: 'Maine kisi ko bataya nahi'

Pacer Akash Deep proved to be the ultimate game-changer for India in the Edgbaston Test against England as the fast bowler returned with 10 wickets, helping the visitors register a 336-run win in the second Test to level the five-match series. The right-arm speedster scalped six wickets in the second innings, and his effort helped India bundle out England for 271. Nobody gave India a chance of taking 20 wickets after Jasprit Bumrah sat out owing to his workload management. However, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepped up in his absence, and the result is there for everyone to see. India pacer Akash Deep dedicated his ten-wicket haul at Edgbaston to his elder sister. He revealed that she is suffering from cancer. (AP)

After the game came to an end, Akash Deep got emotional during his post-match interview with JioHotstar. Speaking to Cheteshwar Pujara, Akash Deep revealed that his elder sister is suffering from cancer, and it was diagnosed two weeks back.

He dedicated his 10-wicket haul to his sister, saying he is thinking of her at all times.

“Maine kisi ko bataya nahi (I haven't told anyone about this). My elder sister is suffering from cancer. It was diagnosed two months ago. She is okay right now. She is stable. She would be so happy with my performance. She has gone through so much mentally in the last two months. I dedicate my performance to her,” said Akash Deep.

“I just wanted to give her happiness with my performance,” he added.

When asked what message he would like to give to his sister, Akash Deep said, “Behen yeh tumare liye hai. (This is for you.) Whenever I held the ball. I was just thinking about you as your face was popping up throughout. I just wanted to give you happiness. We are all with you.”

Akash Deep's workhorse-like effort

In the second innings, Akash Deep had his tail up as he scalped four wickets in the first innings. He provided India with the best start possible as he dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root in the final session on Day 4.

Akash Deep continued from where he left off in the first session on Day 5 as he dismissed overnight batters Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. On a dead Edgbaston track, the right-arm pacer made the ball talk, and he even outbowled the England pacers.

"It is all about staying in the present. I think we should just enjoy this win at Edgbaston. We batted, bowled and fielded well. All three departments went great. It is about staying in the moment," said Akash Deep during his chat with Akash Deep.

The Indian pacer rounded the conversation off by revealing that he is not thinking about the upcoming Test at Lord's. “To tell you the truth, I am not thinking about the next Test. If I play that Test, my plan would be to bowl in consistent areas,” said Akash.

The Lord's Test will begin on Thursday, July 10 and both India and England have everything to play for, considering the series stands on level terms at 1-1.