'Akash Deep won't play another Test as...': Ashwin blasts 'unfair' selection act making India weaker side than Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 30, 2025 06:33 PM IST

R Ashwin outlined why India are a less dominant force in world cricket compared to Australia

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Thursday, revealed the major reason why India are a less dominant force in world cricket compared to Australia as he outlined the ideological differences in the two cricketing powerhouses.

Former India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's batter Ben Duckett during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and England(PTI)
Ashwin, who retired at the end of the Gabba Test against Australia in December last year during the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Test series, reckoned India are miles behind Australia because the bowlers are backed by the selectors or the team management as much as the batters, and hence said that fast bowler Akash Deep is unlikely to get another Test match appearance after returning from Down Under with less wickets, but insisted that the same won't happen to a batter.

"It is an unfair world. The batters get cocooned, but the bowlers don't. You will find Akash Deep not playing another Test because he didn't get enough wickets in Australia. But you will never find another batter who hasn’t made enough runs not playing another game for India. That’s exactly why Australia is a dominant force in world cricket and Indians aren't,” said Ashwin at AWS AI Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru.

'I still think Australia are a dominant force because...'

The former India bowler further explained that with Australia knowing that their true strength lies in their bowlers, they are able to perform better in Test matches or tournaments.

"Even though we have everything, I still think Australia are a dominant force because they know where their roots are and they know bowlers are their main guys who will win Test matches and tournaments. The day we get there, bowlers will start consuming data way better than they do,” he added.

Ashwin ended his glorious career with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, the eighth-most in history, fifth among spinners and second-highest by an Indian. He also picked 156 ODI wickets in 116 matches and 72 wickets in 65 T20I appearances.

