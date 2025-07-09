Akash Deep's sister emotional admission after India pacer dedicates historic Edgbaston feat: 'He is youngest but still…'

Team India pacer Akash Deep ran riot with the ball against England in the second Test and claimed a historic 10-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer played a pivotal role for India in breaching England's Edgbaston fortress for the first time. After the match, Akash opened up about the emotional challenges he has been facing lately, dedicating his exceptional performance to his sister, who has been valiantly battling cancer for the past two months. Indian cricketer Akash Deep with his elder sister, Akhand Jyoti Singh.(PTI)

He filled in the big shoes of Jasprit Bumrah perfectly at Edgbaston and claimed a 10-fer to help India register a massive win. With match figures of 10 for 187, Akash not only played a decisive role in the win but also made history by recording the best-ever Test bowling figures by an Indian on English soil.

Akash dedicated his remarkable second Test performance to his sister, who has been battling cancer for the past two months—a heartfelt revelation he shared during a conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara on Jio Hotstar.

Akash's sister, Akhand Jyoti, shared that he called her after the match, and his heartfelt gesture of dedicating the performance to her filled her with pride.

"Akash has dedicated the biggest achievement of his life to me. I am very proud and happy. He has truly made the entire country proud. He is the youngest among all siblings, but even then, he takes care of me. When I was undergoing treatment in a Lucknow hospital and he (Akash Deep) was here, he used to visit me daily at the hospital," Akhand Jyoti told Live Hindustan.

The right-arm pacer has played 8 Tests for India in which he has claimed 25 wickets and impressed many with his discipline and control over swing bowling in overseas conditions.

Akash's mother, Laduma Devi, recalled that her son had been passionate about cricket since childhood, but her husband, a teacher, often discouraged him from playing. However, he continued to pursue his passion and now has become a pivotal part of Indian pace attack. Expressing her pride and support, she wished him well, saying, “May you keep taking 10 wickets like this.”

Nitesh Kumar Singh, Akash’s brother-in-law, reflected on their strong relationship, praising Akash’s sharp intellect, unwavering dedication to cricket, and consistent performances that ultimately led to his selection for the Indian team.

"Akash Deep is very close to me, and he used to share almost everything with me. He was intelligent in studies. His inclination was towards cricket, and he was dedicated to it. He performed very well wherever he played. Based on his performance, he was selected for Team India." Singh said.