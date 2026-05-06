Akeal Hosein shares secret advice from West Indian legend to be successful in powerplay: ‘The key is to remove the fear’

Chennai Super Kings secured their fifth win with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026. Speaking on JioStar, Eoin Morgan and Sanjay Bangar, along with CSK’s Akeal Hosein, analysed Sanju Samson’s impact, ‘Fearless Prodigy’ Kartik Sharma’s emergence, and today’s ‘Revenge Week’ fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Akeal Hosein has been a key part of CSK's bowling plans. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking on JioStar, CSK’s Akeal Hosein shared his preparation for bowling in the Powerplay, “It’s about being brave. Dwayne Bravo told me, especially for spinners in the Powerplay, you’re going to get hit at some stage. The key is to remove that fear, trust your plans, and focus on your field placements. I also believe strongly in doing my homework and being well-prepared.”

Eoin Morgan highlighted Sanju Samson’s impact. “I didn’t think his stock could get any higher, but he’s added even more value with this innings. The level of control he brings to the dressing room reflects experience and leadership, and he lets his performances do the talking. It was a joy to watch him marshal the run chase like a seasoned player, leading from the front while guiding a youngster like Kartik Sharma at the other end,” Morgan said on Jiostar.

Sanjay Bangar spoke about ‘Fearless Prodigy’ Kartik Sharma’s growth, “He’s in the right franchise, one that gives young players opportunities without the pressure of immediate results. There’s a sense of security within the CSK setup, and he’s grown with every game. What stands out is his ability to play straight and back his strengths. That’s a key quality, and with time, he will only improve further. A player like him at No. 4 fits perfectly into CSK’s long-term plans,” Bangar said on JioStar.

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On today’s ‘Revenge Week’ fixture between SRH and PBKS, “Both teams are capable of posting scores around 225 and have very similar combinations. Their top orders are in good form, supported by high-quality pace attacks, though both have shown some vulnerability in the middle overs. Key players like Heinrich Klaasen for SRH and Shreyas Iyer for Punjab Kings will be crucial. With both teams looking to bounce back after recent losses, it promises to be an exciting contest. Personally, I’m backing my former team, Punjab Kings.”

Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in today's TATA IPL 2026 Revenge Week fixture, at 7:30 PM, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network