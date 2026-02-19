Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan among England greats searching for answers to stop India at T20 World Cup

India have once again underlined their dominance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, emerging as the team to beat with barely any side able to challenge them in this format lately. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions have seamlessly extended their remarkable run, winning four out of four matches so far in the tournament. Their consistency has translated into history as well, with India now holding the record for the most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 World Cup history, 12 on the trot (2024–2026), a streak that highlights their sustained supremacy on the global stage. Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan among England greats left scrambling for answers to stop India. (Getty Images)

Suryakumar and Co. now head into the Super 8 stage brimming with confidence as firm title contenders, with every other team scrambling to devise plans to outsmart them in home conditions, a challenge that has proved anything but easy.

Former England cricketers David Lloyd, Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook and Phil Tufnell came together on The Overlap Cricket YouTube channel, to discuss what it would take to beat India. Yet, by the end of the discussion, there was no clear blueprint offered. Such has been India’s all-round dominance that every possible angle seems covered, leaving opponents searching for answers without any definite solution in sight.

It was Vaughan who started the conversation and put up the big question, "Let’s get back to the T20 World Cup, how do you beat India? I mean, Abhishek Sharma, he’s been a gun. He’s got four noughts off the last five innings."

Cook quickly backed the youngster to bounce back.

Tufnell felt it ultimately comes down to handling pressure.

"You’ve got to hope. I mean, it is, it’s a lottery at the end of the day, isn’t it? I mean, these associates have got close, but that's what you’d like to think, as you (Cook) were saying, as the pressure ramps up," Tufnell said.

Cook agreed, pointing to pressure as the only real threat to India. "That’s the only thing beating India, is pressure," he said.

David Lloyd then shifted the focus to tactics as he asked, "What do you want to do? Do you want to bat first or bowl first against India tactically?"

Cook laid out his approach and said, “I think you have to, I think you have to put runs on the board. Old school and just hope that you can get a couple, get a couple early and then the pressure of them needing to go at 9-10 an over. The problem is that they are so good because they play so much of it in those conditions that, in every scenario they come across, they seem to find a way. Like the first game, 70 for seven against the USA.”

Vaughan pointed out how close the USA came, "Well, the USA are the team that has got the closest to them so far."

Tufnell added, "And they still got themselves out of the hole."

Lloyd continued probing the tactical angle and asked Cook, "Do you put pace on or pace off?"

Cook concluded by stressing that conditions may dictate plans, but India remains formidable.

"I don’t think it matters. Well, I think it depends on the pitch, isn’t it? You’re almost hoping that they have to play below their potential for any other side to have a chance," he said.