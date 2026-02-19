‘He is what Bumrah used to be two years ago’: Srikkanth wants India’s ‘modern-day great’ to be celebrated wildly

Varun Chakaravarthy has justified the buzz around him with a series of incisive spells in the T20 World Cup, using his variations to keep batters guessing. The leg-spinner has snapped up nine wickets in four outings, despite bowling only 12 overs in total. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has rotated him smartly, often holding an over back to preserve the element of surprise rather than exhausting his full quota. Jasprit Bumrah has been the MVP with the ball for India in the past few ICC events. (PTI)

The 34-year-old once again underlined his value in the previous game against the Netherlands, where he delivered a tight, attacking spell of 3 for 14 from three overs. By striking in both the powerplay and middle phase, he ensured the opposition never settled, reinforcing his status as one of India’s key weapons in the tournament.

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth said Varun would have received far greater hype had he been from Mumbai, pointing out how the Mumbai media celebrates its performers loudly, while the mystery spinner continues to deliver match-winning spells with little fanfare or spotlight.

"If he was from Mumbai, he would have been celebrated way more. The Mumbai media is a thing where if someone performs, they celebrate him wildly. Here, Varun just comes in and bowls quietly. No one hypes him and talks about him. People have not decoded him at all. For a spinner, he has a long run-up and bowls effortlessly," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth questioned the recognition given to the Indian spinner, arguing that while stars like Jasprit Bumrah earn deserved praise, Varun’s impact often goes under the radar. He felt the spinner’s match-shaping spell warranted serious Player of the Match consideration alongside Shivam Dube’s standout knock against the Netherlands.

"No one gives much credit to Varun Chakaravarthy. Bumrah is fantastic. You won't get a bowler like Bumrah. But Varun Chakaravarthy doesn't get the credit. Though Dube played an amazing innings, why couldn't he have been a contender for the Man of the Match? Nobody thought of it. Dube only deserved the award, but as a bowler, 3/14 with all top-order wickets, Varun should be a contender for the Man of the Match. They hardly give the award to bowlers," he added.

Varun’s first taste of a T20 World Cup in 2021 turned into a difficult chapter, as he was drafted into the senior side but struggled to cement his place following India’s early departure. A few years on, the narrative has flipped dramatically. He has returned as the spearhead of the spin unit, climbed to the summit of the ICC rankings, and is once again weaving his variations to telling effect in the ongoing tournament.

Also Read - Ashwin’s blunt ‘below-par’ verdict on India’s batting: ‘Surya played very diligent knock, Tilak not a big power-hitter’

“Nobody gives Varun his actual due” Srikkanth doubled down on his praise for Varun, calling him a front-runner for Player of the Tournament and even likening his T20 impact to what Bumrah was at his peak, while insisting the spinner still doesn’t receive the acclaim he deserves.

"He is the leader for the Player of the Tournament. Even if he gets hit, he gives away a maximum of 35 runs. And he takes a wicket or two in that, even then. But nobody gives him his actual due. He's a modern-day great in the T20 format and has to be celebrated that way, which no one does. Nobody is able to play against him or even defend him. He is what Bumrah used to be a couple of years back. Bumrah is not at his peak now, though in this match, he returned to it," said Srikkanth.