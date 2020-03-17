Alex Hales issues statement after reports of him showing coronavirus symptoms

cricket

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:24 IST

England cricketer Alex Hales issued a statement after reports suggested he had contracted coronavirus before leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to PTI, former Test captain and commentator Ramiz Raja claimed that Hales might have shown symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19 before flying back midway through the now-postponed PSL.

Also Read: IPL franchises ready to quarantine foreign stars if required

Hales quashed such talks through his social media handle. Hales’ post read: “An update on my situation, stay safe everyone.”

An update on my situation, stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/8mDPOBGmI8 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

Hales statement read: “In light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricketing world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation. Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lock down thousands of miles away from home.”

Also Read: ‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’

“I returned to the UK early horns on Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

Stop spreading fake news, dangerous behaviour — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

“At this stage, it is not possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status,” the statement further added.

Hales, who played for Karachi Kings in the league, left early for home with other English players after the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan.

Also Read: Pietersen comes up with hilarious response after ICC posts throwback image

“What I know is that he is yet to have tests but we don’t know whether the symptoms he has is of Corona or not. But we all now need to be very cautious and obviously adopt a common sense approach to deal with this problem,” Raja said.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan had also said that a foreign player who participated in the league is suspected to have coronavirus. Khan did not reveal the name of the player or if he is currently in Pakistan or not.

Also Read: Cricket Australia chief has his say on hosting T20 WC amid COVID-19 threat

As a precautionary measure, all PSL players and broadcasters are now being tested for the virus, Khan had told the media.

((With PTI inputs))