Alex Hales issues statement after reports of him showing coronavirus symptoms

Alex Hales issues statement after reports of him showing coronavirus symptoms

According to a news agency, former Pakistan captain and commentator Ramiz Raja claimed that Hales might have shown symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19 before flying back midway through the now-postponed PSL.

cricket Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of England cricketer Alex Hales.
File image of England cricketer Alex Hales.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England cricketer Alex Hales issued a statement after reports suggested he had contracted coronavirus before leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to PTI, former Test captain and commentator Ramiz Raja claimed that Hales might have shown symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19 before flying back midway through the now-postponed PSL.

Hales quashed such talks through his social media handle. Hales’ post read: “An update on my situation, stay safe everyone.” 

Hales statement read: “In light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricketing world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation. Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lock down thousands of miles away from home.”

“I returned to the UK early horns on Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am still following having developed a dry and persistent cough. 

“At this stage, it is not possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status,” the statement further added.

Hales, who played for Karachi Kings in the league, left early for home with other English players after the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan.

“What I know is that he is yet to have tests but we don’t know whether the symptoms he has is of Corona or not. But we all now need to be very cautious and obviously adopt a common sense approach to deal with this problem,” Raja said.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan had also said that a foreign player who participated in the league is suspected to have coronavirus. Khan did not reveal the name of the player or if he is currently in Pakistan or not.

As a precautionary measure, all PSL players and broadcasters are now being tested for the virus, Khan had told the media.

((With PTI inputs))

cricket news