e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Red wine’: Kevin Pietersen comes up with hilarious response after ICC shares throwback image

‘Red wine’: Kevin Pietersen comes up with hilarious response after ICC shares throwback image

ICC put together two images of Pietersen, one from his early playing days in 2001 and another image from 2020.

cricket Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Images of Kevin Pietersen from 2001 and 2020 (R)
Images of Kevin Pietersen from 2001 and 2020 (R)(ICC/ Twitter)
         

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen came up with a hilarious response after International Cricket Council’s (ICC) social media handle shared a throwback image of him. ICC put together two images of Pietersen, one from his early playing days in 2001 and another image from 2020. The pictures also had a message which read: “2001 - 2020. Cricket time-lapse feat. @KP24.”

Also Read:  BCCI sends out positive message for fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Pitersen took note of this post and came up with a witty response. He compared himself to red wine, which is said to get better with age. His response simply read: “Red wine.” 

Also Read: Cricket Australia chief has his say on hosting T20 WC amid COVID-19 threat

The entire cricket calender has been shredded due to coronavirus outbreak, which has gripped has entire world. Coronavirus has claimed over 7,000 lives so far and infected close to 175,000 people world over. The pandemic has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide in an year when several multi-national events are scheduled to take place.

One such quadrennial tournament is ICC T20 World Cup, which scheduled to begin with the pre-qualifiers from October 18-23 followed by the main 12-team competition from October 24. The final will be played on November 15 at the MCG and CA is planning for a full house.

Also Read: Jofra Archer condemns racist abuse after being targeted online

Despite coronavirus threat, Cricket Australia is planning to host the men’s T20 World Cup as per schedule. “We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months’ time,” CA chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.”

“And at this stage we’re planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did here just last week,” Roberts said.

((With PTI inputs))

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germany
India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germany
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
Pak PM Imran Khan warns coronavirus may devastate developing nations
Pak PM Imran Khan warns coronavirus may devastate developing nations
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news