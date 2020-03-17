‘Red wine’: Kevin Pietersen comes up with hilarious response after ICC shares throwback image

cricket

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen came up with a hilarious response after International Cricket Council’s (ICC) social media handle shared a throwback image of him. ICC put together two images of Pietersen, one from his early playing days in 2001 and another image from 2020. The pictures also had a message which read: “2001 - 2020. Cricket time-lapse feat. @KP24.”

Pitersen took note of this post and came up with a witty response. He compared himself to red wine, which is said to get better with age. His response simply read: “Red wine.”

Red wine 🍷 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 17, 2020

The entire cricket calender has been shredded due to coronavirus outbreak, which has gripped has entire world. Coronavirus has claimed over 7,000 lives so far and infected close to 175,000 people world over. The pandemic has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide in an year when several multi-national events are scheduled to take place.

One such quadrennial tournament is ICC T20 World Cup, which scheduled to begin with the pre-qualifiers from October 18-23 followed by the main 12-team competition from October 24. The final will be played on November 15 at the MCG and CA is planning for a full house.

Despite coronavirus threat, Cricket Australia is planning to host the men’s T20 World Cup as per schedule. “We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months’ time,” CA chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.”

“And at this stage we’re planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did here just last week,” Roberts said.

