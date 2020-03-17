e-paper
Jofra Archer condemns racist abuse after being targeted online

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket banned a supporter from attending international and domestic matches in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing Archer during a test in November.

England's Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer (REUTERS)
         

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has posted an image of racist abuse he received on social media and called on authorities to deal with the issue properly.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born paceman, who helped England win the 50-overs World Cup last year, posted an image of the message he received on Instagram and said he could not understand why someone would make such comments.

“I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn’t ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion,” Archer wrote on Instagram.

“I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me.”

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket banned a supporter from attending international and domestic matches in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing Archer during a test in November.

Archer has been out of action since January with an elbow injury.

