Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Keep up the smiles’ - BCCI sends message to fans amid COVID-19 threat

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:07 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent out a message for fans amid coronavirus crisis that has gripped the entire globe. Coronavirus has claimed over 7,000 lives so far and infected close to 175,000 people world over. The pandemic has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide in an year when several multi-national events are scheduled to take place.

The cricketing calendar has also been shredded as almost all bilateral tournaments around the world has been postponed. Amid all this, BCCI sent out a positive message for the fans to keep them in high spirits.

Batsman Manish Pandey and Prithvi Shaw were pictured smiling along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar. This old picture from a training session had a message along with it which read: “Keep up the smiles.”

Indian cricket calender is suffering from the pandemic as the ODI series against South Africa was postponed. After the first ODI of the three-match series was washed out due to rain in Dharamsala, the final two matches were rescheduled due to coronavirus threat.

Not just that but the start of 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was pushed to April 15 from March 29. The cricket board’s decision followed steps taken by the government, including the suspension of visas. Most state governments have placed restrictions on public gathering, including sporting events.

With IPL postponed, all teams have called off pre-tournament camps till further notice. Royal Challengers Bangalore deferred their training camp scheduled to begin on March 21. Chennai Super Kings, who have suspended their camp, as well as Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have stopped activities.