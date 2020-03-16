IPL franchises get into huddle after league postponement

cricket

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:51 IST

IPL officials held discussions on Monday as a follow-up to a meeting with BCCI two days earlier with the league postponed until April 15 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cricket board’s decision followed steps taken by the government, including the suspension of visas. Most state governments have placed restrictions on public gathering, including sporting events. “It was a brief call. We wanted to discuss the safety and security of the players, if we manage to get underway,” said a franchise official. “We will talk again next week. It was basically stock-taking,” said another franchise head.

Saturday’s meeting discussed various scenarios. The best was to start the league from April 16, in the same format but with more double headers. The franchises await an update from BCCI on visas for foreign players and support staff. “We have been told BCCI would seek government advise and revert,” a franchise official said.

BCCI employees at its Mumbai headquarters were on Monday given the option to work from home as concern over the virus hit India’s biggest sports body. “The office will remain open, but with all domestic and international cricket suspended for now, everyone has been allowed to work from home,” an official said.

IPL CAMPS OFF

With IPL postponed, all teams have called off pre-tournament camps till further notice. Royal Challengers Bangalore deferred their training camp scheduled to begin on March 21. Chennai Super Kings, who have suspended their camp, as well as Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have stopped activities.

“Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB training camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe,” RCB tweeted.

CSK suspended their camp on Saturday, after which skipper MS Dhoni left Chennai.

The franchise owners are hoping that if the coronavirus situation improves and IPL starts on April 15, the state governments that have refused permission for matches will be ready to give the green light.