‘He was a chubby little fella’: Kevin Pietersen reveals interesting Virat Kohli anecdote

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:23 IST

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen stated he always knew India skipper Virat Kohli was destined for greatness from a very young age. Pietesen and Kohli shared the dressing room briefly during the Englishman’s time with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pietersen donned the jersey of RCB during the 2009-10 edition of the cash-rich league and this is when he knew Kohli will go on to become one of the greatest players of all-time.

“Sitting on the bus with Virat and batting with Virat, I knew he was destined for greatness because of how he approached the game and the way he learnt and the questions he asked,” Pietersen told Betway. “He was a chubby little fella back then and I still take the mickey out of him for it. But his determination to be the best player he could possibly be was evident.”

“I remember I was winning a game for us against Rajasthan Royals and he ran me out. I gave him an absolute serve walking off the field.

“But you could see this was a youngster who was determined to get his team over the line. He wasn’t just going to give his wicket away and it didn’t matter how many Tests I’d played or how much more senior I was,” he added.

“We do have an incredible friendship, probably because of the way I treated him when he was a youngster and how I helped and guided him at the start of his career.”

Kohli is currently going through a rare lean patch on the international circuit as he failed with the bat in New Zealand, which ended up in team’s 0-3 and 0-2 losses in ODI and Test series respectively.The India skipper will he hopeful of a better show against South Africa before taking up the reigns of RCB in the 13th edition of the IPL.