Alexa's epic response to Wasim Jaffer's 'Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah' tweet sends Twitter into frenzy

Team India produced a scintillating performance in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, defeating the side by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the match as he registered career-best figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, running through the English batting order. Thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from the Indian team, England were bundled on 110 before Rohit Sharma (76*) steered an easy run-chase for the side.

Following Bumrah's exemplary performance in the game, fans and former cricketers alike lavished huge praise on the bowler. While former England captain Nasser Hussain called Bumrah the best all-format bowler at the moment, Tendulkar, too, voiced his agreement to Nasser. Former Indian batter and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer had a witty tweet to show his appreciation for Bumrah.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Jaffer had written, “Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah.” - “Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable.”

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

Interestingly, the official Twitter account of Alexa app replied to Jaffer's tweet, writing, “Now playing 'U Can't Touch This' in honor of the Boom Boom Bumrah.”

Now playing 'U Can't Touch This' in honor of the Boom Boom Bumrah 🗣? 🗣? 🗣? — Alexa (@alexa99) July 12, 2022

The fans on Twitter reacted to the thread:

Alexa literally replied 🤣 🤣🤣🤣 — RealDanger (@WatchTheDanger) July 12, 2022

Alexa has ears and humour all over the place! 👍🏻😄😄 — Suraj Deepak Khochare (@khochare_suraj) July 12, 2022

This is next level!@alexa99 is now listening and responding to your tweets as well 🧐 — Varun Kumar (@imvarunkmr) July 13, 2022

Thanks to his brilliant performance, Bumrah regained the top spot in the ICC men's ODI Player Rankings on Wednesday. Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand's Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings.

