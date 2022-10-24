‘Aliens do walk among us’: Pakistan legends reserve special praise for Virat Kohli after match-winning knock in T20 WC

Virat Kohli played a majestic knock against Pakistan in the Super 12 encounter in Melbourne on Sunday, guiding India to a sensational four-wicket win in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, which featured six 4s and four 6s as India completed the 160-run chase in the final delivery of the contest.

Kohli's innings was beautifully crafted, which saw the former India captain switch momentum as per the situation. He arrived in the middle, with India's score reading 7/1 after 1.5 overs. Shortly after that India were reduced to 10/2 and by the time the Men In Blue accumulated 31 runs on the board, four of the premier batters were back in the dugout.

However, Kohli took the responsibility upon himself and stitched a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya, who scored a 37-ball 40 before getting out against Mohammad Nawaz in the final over.

Soon after the contest, wishes poured on social media, hailing Kohli for his heroics in Melbourne. The wishes were not just limited to Indian fans but the Pakistan cricket fraternity also acknowledged Kohli's brilliance on the field.

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram speaking on A Sports called Kohli an alien among humans, and highlighted his immense contribution to Team India in the last 15 years. “Aliens do walk among us, he's one of the best I've seen in the recent or modern greats. He has been scoring for the last 15 years, and he has the best average while chasing,” the ex-cricketer said.

Mohammad Hafeez, former Pakistan all-rounder, Wahab Riaz, and Shoaib Malik also appreciated Kohli for his knock. Here are their reactions:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, too, mentioned Kohli and his 100-plus stand with Pandya made the difference in the clash on Monday. “All credit to Kohli and Pandya,” Babar told in the post-match presentation ceremony.

