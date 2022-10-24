Watch: Rahul Dravid's rare animated moment after Kohli, Ashwin guide India to thrilling win over Pakistan at T20 WC

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin's final-over heroics brought out a never-before-seen reaction from Indian head coach Rahul Dravid as Rohit Sharma-led Team India prevailed in a humdinger of a contest against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Playing a majestic knock against Pakistan in India's ICC World T20 2022 opener, Kohli fashioned a stunning four-wicket win for the Men In Blue at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Though Kohli remained unbeaten and played a stellar knock against Pakistan, it was middle-order batter Ashwin, who sealed India's triumph by hitting the winning shot on the final ball of the blockbuster encounter. In a video shared by the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian head coach Dravid was seen celebrating the epic win over Pakistan with members of the coaching staff. Dravid's animated reaction after India's sensational win over Pakistan has become the talk of the town on social media.

Talking about the recently concluded encounter between the traditional rivals, Indian skipper Rohit won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat at the MCG. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh handed Babar a golden duck before taking the jackpot wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. Half-centuries from Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) lifted Pakistan to 159-8 in 20 overs. In reply, India parted ways with Rohit and KL Rahul in the opening powerplay before Kohli took over and rescued the Asian giants from a batting collapse.

Joining forces with Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls), Kohli staged India's fightback and the batting icon notched up his 34th half-century. Kohli's sublime 82-run knock off 53 balls powered India to a thrilling win over Pakistan. The former Indian skipper was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. " Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," Kohli said after the match.

