All you need to know about the selection process of India’s next head coach

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:34 IST

The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee is set to interview six candidates – Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Phil Simmons, Lalchand Rajput, and Robin Singh – on Friday at Mumbai to select the Indian cricket team head coach.

Who will select the new India head coach?

A three-member committee comprising former India captain Kapil Dev, former India head coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former India women’s team captain Shantha Rangaswamy has been appointed by the CoA to select the next India head coach.

What is the process of selecting the next head coach?

The six shortlisted candidates will submit their presentation – which is a roadmap for Indian cricket’s future – to the Kapil Dev CAC. The committee also holds the rights to conduct an interview session with the candidates.

When will the committee announce the next India head coach?

There has been no official confirmation on the date but Hindustan Times has learnt that CAC will announce the name of India’s next head on Friday evening.

Who are the shortlisted candidates for India’s next head coach?

Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Phil Simmons, Lalchand Rajput, and Robin Singh are the shortlisted candidates who will meet the CAC on Friday.

A detailed look at all the contenders

Tom Moody

The Australian has rich coaching experience and his pedigree makes him one of the favourites to bag the job. He has earlier coached Sri Lanka and has experience in Indian cricket as he was the head coach of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Also, he the tournament in charge of Caribbean Premier League and has had coaching stints in Bangladesh Premier League as well as in Pakistan Super League.

Mike Hesson

The diminutive Mike Hesson forged a brilliant partnership with Brendon McCullum and New Zealand cricket prospered under this duo. Under Hesson, New Zealand became an irrepressible Test unit in home conditions and also adopted a very dynamic brand of cricket which saw them gallop their way to the World Cup finals in 2015.

Also, Hesson was appointed coach of Kings XI Punjab for Indian Premier League in 2019. He resigned from this post earlier this month in order to make himself available for this role.

Phil Simmons

One of the dark horses in this race, former West Indies opener, Phil Simmons was the head coach of Afghanistan in the just-concluded World Cup. Previously, he has coached West Indies, a side which went on to win World T20 in 2016 and also had a stint as the head coach of Ireland.

Robin Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh is now an experienced coach. He began his coaching career immediately after hanging his boots from international cricket and was in charge of the India Under-19 side. In 2006, he was appointed coach of India A where he worked with cricketers like Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir.

Following this, he was appointed fielding coach of the Indian team and was part of the management when India lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007.

Also, he was appointed head coach of the now-defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers. He was then appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians in 2010 and currently, is the fielding coach of the franchise.

He then coached the Khulna Division cricket team in the Bangladesh Premier League and Uva cricket team of the Sri Lanka Premier League.

The all-rounder took over the mantle of Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. He has also expressed interest in the role of India’s head coach and could be one of the favourites.

Lalchand Rajput

A former opening batsman for Mumbai Lalchand Rajput was coach of Under-19 Indian Cricket Team during the tour of England. Also, he was the manager of a young Indian side which won the World T20 in South Africa back in 2007.

Rajput was then appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians in its first season and then got his big break when he was named head coach of Afghanistan’s national team, replacing Pakistan’s Inzamam ul Haq.

After his contract was terminated by Afghanistan cricket board, he was named head coach of Zimbabwe in May 2018. Currently, he was the head coach of Winnipeg Hawks franchise team for the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament.

Ravi Shastri

The incumbent Ravi Shastri got the backing of Team India captain Virat Kohli to continue as the head coach. The Indian team has had mixed results under the Kohli-Shastri partnership.

He has been associated as interim coach and manager of the side previously too and was appointed head coach of the Indian team in 2017 by the Cricket Advisory Committee which comprised Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Under Shastri, India have not won any significant trophy and barring the series win in Australia, the team struggled in Test matches in South Africa and England and was also ousted from the 2019 World Cup when they lost to New Zealand.

Who is the frontrunner to bag the India head coach’s job?

Incumbent Ravi Shastri is believed to be overwhelming favourite to retain his spot as the next India head coach. However, Shastri will face tough competition from Tom Moody.

What is the tenure of India’s next head coach?

India’s head coach will be selected for the period starting September 5 till November 24, 2021.

Are there any other posts available?

Yes, all positions of India’s support staff – assistant coach/batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, fitness trainer – is up for grabs and the Kapil Dev-led CAC will take a call on these positions as well.

