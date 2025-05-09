‘Allow me to play for Mumbai…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal's U-turn on sensational switch to Goa, requests MCA for comeback

23-year-old Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to reverse his sensational domestic move from Mumbai to Goa, now opting to remain a Mumbai player after requesting a withdrawal of his no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association. Yashasvi Jaiswal last represented Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir earlier in 2025.(AFP)

This follows from Jaiswal’s reported desire to represent Goa in domestic cricket, which was revealed in April. However, Jaiswal’s decision to undergo that move has seen a u-turn, with the opener of the Indian Test team opting to continue representing Mumbai.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told ESPNcricinfo that the request would be discussed at the MCA’s next apex council meeting, with the domestic Indian season currently on break: "He has written a letter to us, but we are in no hurry to take a decision on this because there is time for the next domestic season. He has said he has not submitted that NOC either with the BCCI or Goa [Cricket Association] yet.”

‘I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai…’

Jaiswal’s letter clarified that the decision was originally made on the basis of his family moving to Goa, but a change of plans has seen him choose to remain in contention for the Mumbai team in Ranji cricket and beyond. Jaiswal has represented Mumbai since the U-19 levels, having made a famous move from his home state of Uttar Pradesh in order to develop his cricket as a youngster, before making his senior First Class debut in 2019.

"I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed. So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association,” wrote Jaiswal in his letter.

The left-handed opener was reportedly in line to take over captaincy of the Goa Ranji team following their promotion from the Plate Division to the Elite Division following the previous season. Reports suggested that this was due to an ambition of gaining leadership experience in the domestic circuit as he grows from a future prospect and into a mainstay of the Indian national team.

With Rohit Sharma’s recent retirement from Test cricket, Jaiswal remains the sole representative of Mumbai cricket in the Indian Test team at the moment, with Mumbai having a rich legacy of batters in the national team, ranging back to legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Jaiswal is set to play a pivotal role in India’s upcoming series against England, where he will open the batting on his first tour of the country.