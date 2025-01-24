'Almost on par with IPL; suggest everyone to play': Varun Chakaravarthy credits Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for resurgence

India’s lead spinner in T20Is, Varun Chakaravarthy, has credited his resurgence in international cricket to consistent participation in domestic tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 33-year-old, who was the Player of the Match in India’s seven-wicket victory against England in the first T20I, highlighted the importance of domestic cricket in maintaining rhythm and form. India's Varun Chakaravarthy attends a press conference prior to their practice session ahead of their second Twenty20 cricket match(AP)

“Definitely the level of cricket in domestic cricket is very high. I would say almost on par with IPL and the other international matches we play,” Chakaravarthy said ahead of the second T20I in Chennai.

“I would really suggest everyone to play SMAT because we play on small grounds and it is very challenging and even I find it very tough. So it has definitely helped me be more instinctive and to be on my toes and think correctly at the right moment.”

The SMAT this season witnessed record runs being scored, with boundaries and sixes flying across small grounds like Mohali, Mullanpur, and Indore. For Chakaravarthy, these challenging conditions proved invaluable in sharpening his skills, particularly as part of Tamil Nadu’s squad.

Saturday’s match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium marks a special occasion for the spinner, as it will be his first international appearance on his home ground. “Back in Chennai and in Blues is very important for me. Playing for my country in front of my parents and the home crowd. It is very special for me,” he said.

Chakaravarthy on his role

With Jasprit Bumrah absent from the series, Chakaravarthy's mystery spin has become a key weapon for India. In the first T20I, he dismantled England’s batting order in the middle overs, giving India the edge. Despite his impactful performances, the spinner insists there is no additional pressure on him.

“No, nothing as specific. My role is to just be aggressive and be brave and keep bowling at the stumps. That has been my role. There is no added responsibility,” he explained.

He also credited the team’s management for fostering a stress-free environment. “GG (Gautam Gambhir) and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) make sure that there is no external stress on the players. They keep the external noise away,” he added.