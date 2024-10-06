Alyssa Healy’s 'play a shot' taunt rattles Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka captain falls for bait, dismissed next ball

Australia kicked off their Women's T20 World Cup campaign in Sharjah with a commanding six-wicket win over Sri Lanka, chasing down a modest target of 94 with 34 balls to spare. The match saw an interesting moment when Australian captain Alyssa Healy’s sharp wit and tactical review led to the crucial dismissal of Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, shifting the momentum firmly in Australia’s favour early in the game. Alyssa Healy appeals for an lbw against Chamari Athapaththu(X/Star Sports)

The incident occurred early in the Sri Lankan innings after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. Athapaththu had adopted a cautious approach, scoring just three runs from her first 11 deliveries against the reigning champions. Healy, ever the vocal presence behind the stumps, grew impatient with Athapaththu’s slow scoring rate, and decided to sledge her Sri Lankan counterpart.

She was heard taunting Athapaththu, "Oh my God, play a shot Chamari."

Athapaththu took the bait and attempted a big slog towards cow corner on the very next ball bowled by Australian spinner Ash Gardner. However, she missed the shot, and the ball struck her on the pads. Although umpire Sue Redfern initially shook her head, ruling not out, Healy was quick to call for a review.

The ball-tracking technology confirmed what Healy suspected—Athapaththu was absolutely plumb in front. The Sri Lankan captain walked off for 3 (12), leaving her side reeling at 2-6 in the fourth over, setting the tone for Sri Lanka's struggles throughout the match.

Watch the dismissal:

Australia’s Comfortable Victory

Australia’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Megan Schutt, dominated the Sri Lankan lineup. Schutt, with figures of 3-12, equalled the record for the highest number of wickets taken in Women’s T20 World Cup history, tying South African pacer Shabnim Ismail’s tally of 43 wickets.

Schutt's disciplined bowling, along with contributions from the rest of the Australian attack, restricted Sri Lanka to 93-7.

Despite the challenging heat and humidity of Sharjah, Australia’s batters were in control during their chase. Although they lost four wickets, opener Beth Mooney ensured there were no real hiccups with an unbeaten 43, guiding her team to victory.