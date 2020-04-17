e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep Yadav recalls the day when MS Dhoni got angry at him

‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep Yadav recalls the day when MS Dhoni got angry at him

Speaking to cricket show presenter Jatin Sapru on ‘ASAP with JSAP’ Instagram video show, Kuldeep talked about the day when Dhoni screamed at him during a T20I match against Sri Lanka in December 2017 in Indore.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav.
File image of MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav.(File)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for being calm and composed on the field. With his ability to not panic as captain during most crucial situations in a match, he earned himself the nickname of “Captain Cool”. But even though Dhoni rarely shows any emotions, India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav clearly remembers the time when the wicketkeeper-batsman got angry at him during a match. Speaking to cricket show presenter Jatin Sapru on ‘ASAP with JSAP’ Instagram video show, Kuldeep talked about the day when Dhoni screamed at him during a T20I match against Sri Lanka in December 2017 in Indore.

Also read: ‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli

“Kusal (Perera) smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and in the next ball, Kusal hit another boundary through the reverse sweep now,” the 24-year-old chinaman said.

“Now agitated Dhoni came to me and said, ‘me pagal hu? 300 one-day khela hu, aur samjha raha hu yahan pe.’ (Am I mad? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me),” he further recalled. 

The left-arm bowler further added that he went on to speak to Dhoni after the match and asked if he ever gets angry. “I was so scared of him that day. After the match, I went to him while traveling in the team bus and asked if he ever gets angry. To which Dhoni bhai said: 20 saal se gussa nhi kiya hai (I have not got angry for the last 20 years),” Kuldeep said.

Also read: Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar

Speaking on his camaraderie with Dhoni, the bowler added: “Dhoni bhai and Shikhar Dhawan would pull my leg during our World Cup 2019 stay in England. From team bus to the hotel, they keep on pulling my leg which we all enjoy,” he said.

