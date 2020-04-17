‘Even the best has those little flaws’: Mohammed Shami reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:14 IST

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday revealed how he would dismiss India skipper Virat Kohli. The right-arm fast bowler said that with all the time he has spent with Kohli, he has learnt his stregnths and weaknesses. “There are a lot of things that come with playing and spending quality time with another player. You not only come to know of his strengths, but also of his weaknesses. As a bowler, you need to keep working on the weak zones,” Shami was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The right-arm fast bowler added that even the best in the business has ‘little flaws’. “There is no denying the fact that he is the best in the business, but even the best has those little flaws which you can work on. You just need to pick on one factor and focus on that,” he said.

Also read: 5 most impactful incidents in the history of IPL

“Say for example, which has been the area that has troubled a batsman in recent times? You then work on that. I have dismissed him quite a few times (in the IPL) and without getting into much details, I will say you have to just work on the weak zone,” Shami further revealed.

On being asked about his relations with skipper Kohli, Shami said that the India captain backs his bowlers to the core. “Do I need to say this? I think the results bear testimony to the fact that Virat backs us to the core. He has always given us that freedom to do what we feel confident about. Also, it is very important at the international level to have a captain who knows your strengths and weaknesses and also backs you. This in turn helps you raise your game,” he said.

Also read: Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan Singh

“Also, Virat has a lot of trust in our abilities and he gets the result because as a bowler, all you need is for the captain to back you and believe in you and your vision,” he added.