‘Amazing to have him at home for this long’: Wives tell what Rajasthan Royals’ players are doing during Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:11 IST

In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but COVID-19 has scrapped all those plans. Currently, cricketers are indulging in various activities at home to utilise their time which includes doing household chores and baby watching.

As the IPL is postponed indefinitely, Rajasthan Royals’ cricketers are also doing the same at home. The Jaipur-outfit posted a video on social media where the wives of the cricketers are talking about what their husbands are doing while being at home for an extended period. You can watch it here:-

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat revealed that star England all-rounder Ben Stokes named him ‘Mango Man’ after the Ranji Trophy-winning Saurashtra captain got him the summer fruit during their playing time together for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “When I brought mangoes for him he was the happiest and called me Mango Man of the group,” Unadkat said in an Instagram Live from his IPL side Rajasthan Royals’ official handle.

“I have memories of him smashing his bats and helmets, he is dangerous after getting out. But he is a great guy, he is a champion,” said Unadkat who returned to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore.

The IPL has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Unadkat said although he is dying to be back on the field, he can’t complain about keeping the present situation in mind.

“I am dying to be on the field. But I can’t complain. We have to be in this fight together,” said Unadkat who got engaged just after the RanjiTrophy final.

Unadkat also said leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title was one of the best moments of his career and the feeling of holding the trophy aloft was amazing.