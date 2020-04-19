e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘They had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player MS Dhoni really backed

In an interview with Sports Tak, Yuvraj talked about his selection in the team and it came about. He said that captain MS Dhoni had no choice but to pick him as he was performing well and Suresh Raina was not in great touch.

cricket Updated: Apr 19, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Yuvraj Singh celebrates with MS Dhoni.
Yuvraj Singh celebrates with MS Dhoni.(Arjun SIngh/ BCCI/ SPORTZPICS)
         

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh will always be revered name in the history of cricket. He played a crucial role in India’s victory at the 2007 World T20. Yuvraj did not stop his heroics and was instrumental in making India win the 2011 World Cup where he was named the man of the tournament. However, it was later revealed that Yuvraj had cancer and will have to take some time off for treatment.

His career was never the same as Yuvraj came in and out of the team. In an interview with Sports Tak, Yuvraj talked about his selection in the team and it came about. He said that captain MS Dhoni had no choice but to pick him as he was performing well and Suresh Raina was not in great touch.

“The Australian coach at that came to me and had asked if there was a fibre behind my behind and asked if it was legal. Has the match referee checked it? So I told him to get it checked. Even Gilchrist asked me like who used to make our bats,” Yuvraj said.

“So match referee had also checked my bat. But honestly, that bat was very special for me. I have never played with a bat like that. That one and the 2011 World Cup bat, there were special.”

“Suresh Raina had a larger support then because MS used to back him. Every captain has a favourite player and I think Mahi really backed Raina at that time. Yusuf Pathan was also performing well at that time and even I was doing well and was also picking wickets. And Raina was not in a good touch then. They did not have a left-arm spinner at that time and I was picking wickets so they did not have any choice.”

Yuvraj recently took to Instagram to troll former England batsman after the latter referred to his infamous ‘pie chucker’ comment. Yuvraj Singh poked fun at Kevin Pietersen’s social media post on Thursday after the England batsman posted a video of his switch hit with the caption - “Just dealing with pies, @englandcricket. The original switch hits @kp24,” he wrote as caption to the post.

Replying to the post, Yuvraj Singh wrote: “Well sometimes u slip on those pies too.”

