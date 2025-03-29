'Amazing to see how loyalty works': Jayawardene asks fans to show Hardik Pandya support after successful last 12 months

Hardik Pandya’s return to the Mumbai Indians after a couple of very successful years captaining the Gujarat Titans was one of the more dramatic sideplots of IPL 2024. Pandya, who received the opportunity to captain MI as he replaced Rohit Sharma in leading the team, became the centre of media attention and fan fury as his decision had repercussions. Hardik Pandya will start his IPL 2025 campaign with a visit back to the Narendra Modi Stadium.(PTI)

Pandya was booed in both the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for his decision to leave GT, as well as surprisingly at the Wankhede Stadium as his replacement of Rohit wasn’t a popular move. However, ahead of Pandya making his first appearance of the IPL 2025 season, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene has made a plea to fans to move on from the fairly acrimonious nature of last season.

"I think it is just a game of cricket. Fans are fans, and emotions are a part of the game. It is true that everyone has moved beyond that, but it is amazing to see how loyalty works, even in IPL, which is fascinating to see,” said the Sri Lankan great in his press conference ahead of GT vs MI.

‘I hope that people will see beyond…’

Jayawardene also pointed out that Pandya has played a crucial role in India’s twin successes over the last years, at the T20 World Cup as well and the Champions Trophy. This included delivering the match-winning final over against South Africa in Barbados last year.

“Twelve months on, he's achieved a lot more, and I hope that people will see beyond what happened last year. I hope that we can enjoy a good game of cricket," said Jayawardene, trying to save his captain from the type of criticism that regularly seems to find him.

Pandya missed MI’s first game of the season, a loss to CSK in Chennai, having to serve out an over-rate suspension carried over from last year. Mumbai’s batting didn’t show up to the party on that occasion, but the captain returning to the team might soothe over woes. Meanwhile, GT fell just short in a high-scoring chase against Punjab Kings in their opener, and will be seeking to get on the board at home on Saturday.