'Amelia Kerr knew she was out; it's a bit harsh': Jemimah Rodrigues' honest admission on controversial umpire decision

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 05, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues said even Amelia knew she was out, so she started walking out, but it was a harsh call from the umpire.

Team India's young batter Jemimah Rodrigues feels that the umpire's decision to overturn Amelia Kerr's run-out dismissal was harsh. India's T20 World Cup campaign started on the worst possible note with a hammering against New Zealand, but the umpire's controversial decision grabbed the attention more than the result.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr survived a run-out dismissal.(AP)
It was the 14th over of the New Zealand innings when India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ran out Amelia Kerr with a throw from the deep to the wicketkeeper, who whipped the bails off. However, the umpire called the batter back because the ball had been declared 'dead' when the end of the over was called. Harmanpreet was shocked after the umpire's decision and also had a word with them, but in the end, luck was in New Zealand's favour at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Jemimah asserted that New Zealand were clear that it was a double, which is why India tried to execute a run-out.

“I was not there when the umpire gave the cap to Deepti. I mean, New Zealand were pretty sure that it was a double run and Amelia Kerr showed that the over was not called out. We all thought, okay, we got that run out," said Rodrigues in the post-match press conference.

Rodrigues said even Amelia knew she was out which is why she started walking out, but it was a harsh call from the umpire, but the Indian star said that they respected the decision.

“Honestly, that’s not in our control, and we respect the decision of the umpire. It's a bit harsh when Amelia Kerr herself walked out because she knew she was out," she added.

India's World Cup off to a rough start
However, Kerr failed to take advantage of it and was out for 13, caught, two balls later in the next over by Renuka Singh.

Sophie Devine powers NZ to emphatic win

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine led from the front with an unbeaten 57 in her team's 58-run win over India in their opening match of the campaign.

Devine, who hit seven fours in a late blast, steered New Zealand to 160-4 despite a stutter after she had elected to bat first in Dubai.

Medium-pace bowlers Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu then shared seven wickets to bowl out India for 102 in 19 overs to end New Zealand's 10-match losing streak.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
