Amit Mishra quells Rohit Sharma fitness talk after recent turnaround: ‘People called him heavy but I never felt that’

Rohit Sharma has made a remarkable improvement in his fitness, addressing concerns that had surfaced despite his stellar performance in the Champions Trophy, where he led India to the title. Questions had been raised about his fitness and his role in the ODI setup ahead of the next World Cup. Determined to take charge, Rohit used the break after the IPL to focus on his conditioning, working closely with a former India assistant coach. His hard work paid off, as he successfully shed around 10kg, returning to peak physical form and reinforcing his commitment to performing at the highest level. Rohit Sharma has worked on his fitness this year,(AP)

Former India spinner Amit Mishra discussed Rohit's transformation, stating that the opener has always been capable on the field. He emphasised that despite perceptions of being heavy, Rohit remained active, contributing with both bat and in the field.

"Rohit Sharma has made a comeback and is fit. He was fit before as well. I have played with him. People called him heavy but I never felt that he was slow on the field or could not score runs. It was not like he would bat and go out, he would field as well and was active. Everyone have their opinion and perspective," Mishra said on MensXP.

“Everybody's body is not the same”: Mishra on Rohit's transformation

Mishra further elaborated on fitness, stressing that everybody is different. He urged players to focus on natural, sustainable routines—proper diet, hard work, good sleep, and field practice—rather than chasing quick transformations or fitness just for appearances.

"Everybody's body is not the same. There is a difference. The type is different. Fitness is judged more on looks these days. To look lean. It is better to have a genuine body and maintain your fitness. Eat well, work hard, you will stay fit. Take care of your diet and do things naturally. Don't be fit to just look fit. There are many examples of those who made themselves look fit in short time, I will not take names, but later they have faced many issues with their body. It is better to have good sleep, eat well, do natural things. Go the gym, it is good, but also for running go out on the ground. You need to have that mindset," he said.