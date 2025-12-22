Search Search
Monday, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Amit Mishra quells Rohit Sharma fitness talk after recent turnaround: ‘People called him heavy but I never felt that’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 09:57 pm IST

Former India spinner Amit Mishra discussed Rohit's transformation, stating that the opener has always been capable on the field.

Rohit Sharma has made a remarkable improvement in his fitness, addressing concerns that had surfaced despite his stellar performance in the Champions Trophy, where he led India to the title. Questions had been raised about his fitness and his role in the ODI setup ahead of the next World Cup. Determined to take charge, Rohit used the break after the IPL to focus on his conditioning, working closely with a former India assistant coach. His hard work paid off, as he successfully shed around 10kg, returning to peak physical form and reinforcing his commitment to performing at the highest level.

Rohit Sharma has worked on his fitness this year,(AP)
Rohit Sharma has worked on his fitness this year,(AP)

Former India spinner Amit Mishra discussed Rohit's transformation, stating that the opener has always been capable on the field. He emphasised that despite perceptions of being heavy, Rohit remained active, contributing with both bat and in the field.

"Rohit Sharma has made a comeback and is fit. He was fit before as well. I have played with him. People called him heavy but I never felt that he was slow on the field or could not score runs. It was not like he would bat and go out, he would field as well and was active. Everyone have their opinion and perspective," Mishra said on MensXP.

“Everybody's body is not the same”: Mishra on Rohit's transformation

Mishra further elaborated on fitness, stressing that everybody is different. He urged players to focus on natural, sustainable routines—proper diet, hard work, good sleep, and field practice—rather than chasing quick transformations or fitness just for appearances.

"Everybody's body is not the same. There is a difference. The type is different. Fitness is judged more on looks these days. To look lean. It is better to have a genuine body and maintain your fitness. Eat well, work hard, you will stay fit. Take care of your diet and do things naturally. Don't be fit to just look fit. There are many examples of those who made themselves look fit in short time, I will not take names, but later they have faced many issues with their body. It is better to have good sleep, eat well, do natural things. Go the gym, it is good, but also for running go out on the ground. You need to have that mindset," he said.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA LIVE.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA LIVE.
News / Cricket News / Amit Mishra quells Rohit Sharma fitness talk after recent turnaround: ‘People called him heavy but I never felt that’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On