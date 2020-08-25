Anderson creates history, England win series 1-0 after Southampton draw

cricket

James Anderson created history by becoming the first fast bowler in history to claim 600 Test wickets before the third and final Test of the series between England and Pakistan ended in a draw at the Ageas Bowl cricket stadium in Southampton.

Anderson’s wicket – for which he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali – remained the biggest highlight of the day in which only 27 overs of play was possible. With the draw, England clinched the three-Test series 1-0.

After rain washed out the first two sessions of play on the final day of this English Test summer, after an inspection around 8:10 pm India time, the umpires decided that the conditions were fine to get things underway. Pakistan, resuming on their overnight score of 100/2 while following-on, could add only nine runs before losing skipper Azhar Ali to Anderson.

The fast bowler, with his 14th ball of the day, had Azhar out caught at slip by Joe Root for the landmark. Anderson took the ball in his right hand and — with a cheeky smile — saluted all sides of the Rose Bowl, which is without spectators because of coronavirus restrictions. England coach Chris Silverwood applauded on the boundary edge.

Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq batted on and added 63 runs for the fourth wicket before England captain and part-time bowler Root had Shafiq caught at forward short leg. Babar, at the other end batted positively and scored an unbeaten half-century (63 not out). England took the new ball hoping to make the last hour interesting but after bowling just three overs and one ball, the players decided to call it a day and mutually settle for a draw.

Zak Crawley was named Player of the Match for his knock of 267 in the first innings.