Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Andre Russell stretchered off after suffering brutal blow on helmet in CPL

The incident happened in the 14th over of the Jamaica Tallawahs’ inning when Russell, batting on zero, failed to connect with a pull and the ball struck his helmet near the right ear.

cricket Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kingston, Jamaica
Andre Russell falls on the ground as opposition players come in to check.
Andre Russell falls on the ground as opposition players come in to check.(@JAMTallawahs)
         

Swashbuckling West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a serious blow on his helmet following which he had to be stretchered off during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks.

The incident happened in the 14th over of the Jamaica Tallawahs’ inning when Russell, batting on zero, failed to connect with a pull and the ball struck his helmet near the right ear on Thursday evening at the Sabina Park, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Having failed to pull, his head turned due to the momentum of his swing and that’s when the impact took place. The West Indies all-rounder immediately fell on the ground and the Zouks fielders then removed his helmet to check for his injury. At first, it appeared that there was no neck guard on Russell’s helmet.

He was then off the ground on a stretcher and a CT scan took place later in the evening. A medical update from the franchise later confirmed Russell had not suffered from any serious injury.

Jamaica Tallawahs managed to put 170 runs in their stipulated 20 overs which St Lucia Zouks chased down with 20 balls to spare.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 09:41 IST

