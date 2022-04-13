Andrew McDonald appointed head coach of Australia's men's cricket team

Cricket Australia on Wednesday appointed Andrew McDonald as the head coach of the Australian men's cricket team following the side's wonderful performance in Pakistan in all three formats of the game under the former all-rounder. McDonald takes over as Australia's full-time head coach at a time when the team has important tours of Sri Lanka and India lined up and also has the task of defending the T20 World Cup title at home later in the year.

"We interviewed several excellent candidates for this role, which is one of the most important in Australian sport," CA boss Nick Hockley said in a statement.

Andrew McDonald has been appointed as Head Coach of the Australian Men's Cricket Team on a four-year contract!



"Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice."

McDonald was Australia's assistant coach since 2019. He took over as the interim coach after former opener Justin Langer stepped down from the post in February this year. In his first assignment, Australia beat Pakistan 1-0 in the three-match Test series, lost the ODIs 1-2 and then won the one-off T20I to cap off a successful tour to the subcontinent nation after more than two decades.

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," McDonald said.

McDonald, who expressed concerns in February about the work-load of coaching the Test, one-day and T20 sides, will be given the option of skipping certain short format series to rest.

"Some white ball series may be led by an assistant given the significant workload ahead and the opportunity to continue to develop our coaches and players,” said CA high performance boss Ben Oliver.

