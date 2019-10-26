e-paper
Andrew Tye ruled out of SL T20Is, Finch confirmed to play

Tye was ruled out of the three-match campaign after barely taking part in Australia’s training session having injured his right elbow on Friday, reports cricket.com.au. A replacement player for Tye will be named in the coming days

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye
Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye(Cricket Australia)
         

Right arm Australian pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka because of an elbow injury. However, skipper Aaron Finch was declared fit to play the series opener on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval.

Tye was ruled out of the three-match campaign after barely taking part in Australia’s training session having injured his right elbow on Friday, reports cricket.com.au. A replacement player for Tye will be named in the coming days.

The hosts will still be able to field a strong pace attack with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson at their disposal.

Finch, meanwhile, has confirmed he has overcome a side injury and will play in the first T20I. The 32-year-old had a side strain which he sustained in a Marsh Sheffield Shield Match against South Australia in Melbourne earlier this month.

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 10:26 IST

