Andy Flower confirms he won't apply for Team India head coach role, reveals why

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has confirmed that he has no intention of applying for the India coach's position following his team's elimination from the IPL playoffs. The former Zimbabwe captain addressed the speculation surrounding his potential candidacy, confirming that he is not interested in pursuing the role. Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Andy Flower with support staff during a practice session in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(PTI)

With Rahul Dravid set to step down after the T20 World Cup, the BCCI has opened up the application process for a new head coach, setting a deadline of May 27 for submissions. Despite the anticipation around who might fill the coveted position, Flower has firmly stated that he will not be among the contenders, thereby ending any rumours about his potential involvement.

"I haven't applied. I won't be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment," the 56-year-old Flower said after the side's defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match.

The ongoing edition saw Flower's first stint with the Royal Challengers following his similar role at the Lucknow Super Giants in the past two years. RCB endured a poor start to the season, facing seven defeats in their first eight matches before pulling out an emphatic comeback to seal six successive wins and book a place in the Playoffs.

However, RCB faced a disappointing 4-wicket loss to Royals in the Eliminator match; after posting a competitive 172/8 on the board, RCB bowlers failed to restrict RR as the latter chased down the target with an over to spare in Ahmedabad. The Royals will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad for a place in the final, where the winners take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

India coaching race

Gautam Gambhir has reportedly been approached for the India coaching job, although neither the former opener nor BCCI officials have confirmed these developments. Stephen Fleming and Mahela Jayawardene are also reported to have been approached by the BCCI for the position. The final date to apply for the job is May 27.

Flower had previously led England to a historic Test series victory in India in 2012 under Alastair Cook's captaincy. Since leaving his England job, Flower has featured extensively in coaching roles across different franchise T20 leagues around the world.