Andy Flower leaves England set-up after 12 years

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:45 IST

Former England coach Andy Flower has ended his 12-year stay with the England and Wales Cricket Board. Flower was appointed England assistant coach to Peter Moores in 2007 and took over as head coach two years later.

The Zimbabwean switched to working with the Lions in 2014 and has opted to step down shortly after Chris Silverwood’s appointment as England’s new head coach.

During his spell as head coach, Flower led England’s Test side to number one in the world, victory at the 2010 World Twenty20 and Ashes success in Australia in 2010-11.

“It’s been a real privilege. The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out. It’s difficult to win in Australia and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career,” Flower said.

“It was wonderful to watch those young men take on that challenge successfully and have a great time doing it.

“The win in India in 2012-13 was a highlight too, to overcome some great players in tough spinning conditions was a special victory.

“So was the T20 World Cup win in 2010. The way we played our cricket, with such freedom and aggression, really was fun to be part of.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:45 IST