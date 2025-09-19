Andy Pycroft was given just 'four minutes' to convey message about no handshake, BCCI made initial request to ACC

Fresh details have emerged regarding the no-handshake gate in the India versus Pakistan Group A contest in the Men's Asia Cup 2025. According to ESPNcricinfo, match referee Andy Pycroft, who has been at the centre of a huge controversy, was informed just a few minutes before the toss that there would be no handshakes between the two captains—Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. Pycroft was told "four minutes before the toss" that there would be no handshake exchange. Fresh details emerge about the no-handshake saga in the contest between India and Pakistan (AP)

When the toss was about to happen before the Group A match between the arch-rivals, Pycroft was informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager that the BCCI had informed the body that no handshake was to happen between the captains. It must be noted that the BCCI made this decision after gaining approval from the Indian government.

When the Pakistan camp was informed about the same, PCB officials argued that Pycroft should have alerted the ICC about his request well in advance. However, Pycroft argued that he didn't have much time to do so. Before the toss, the senior official from Zimbabwe went up to the Pakistan captain Agha to inform him about the no-handshake development, potentially trying to avoid an embarrassing moment.

The aftermath of the no-handshake row saw the PCB take offence to Pycroft's conduct, accusing him of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and failing to uphold the spirit of cricket. The PCB demanded his removal from the remainder of the eight-team tournament; however, the ICC turned down the request.

Just minutes before the start of the Pakistan versus UAE tie, the PCB released a statement, claiming Pycroft apologised to the Pakistan captain and coach for "miscommunication."

PCB releases video

On Wednesday, the PCB released a video on social media highlighting the meeting between Pycroft and the senior Pakistani management, comprising the captain, coach, and team manager.

However, recording and sharing the video is a clear violation of the ICC's PMOA guidelines. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has already written to the PCB about the breach of the Code of Conduct, and it remains to be seen whether any sanctions or fines are imposed.

It must be mentioned that, according to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit guidelines, mobile phones are not allowed inside the PMOA.

Pakistan and India are slated to play once again in the Asia Cup Super 4s stage on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium. No handshake policy is expected to remain and it's unlikely that there would be post-match customary greetings between the two teams.