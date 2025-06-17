Angelo Mathews receives moving tribute from teammates as Sri Lanka great takes field in farewell Test vs Bangladesh

Sixteen years after making his Test debut at the Galle International Stadium, Angelo Mathews returned to the same venue for his final appearance in the whites, closing the chapter on a red-ball career that has shaped Sri Lankan cricket for over a decade. The 38-year-old all-rounder and one of Sri Lanka’s most accomplished Test batters in the current lineup, Mathews, announced his retirement from the format ahead of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, prompting a heartfelt farewell from teammates and fans alike. Angelo Mathews gets a guard of honour from Sri Lankan teammates during his final Test against Bangladesh(X)

As players took the field on Day 1, Mathews was honoured with a guard of honour by his teammates, a gesture that captured the immense respect he commands within the Sri Lankan dressing room.

Watch:

Mathews, who has played 118 Tests heading into this match, finishes as Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-getter in the format, behind only the legendary Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. His tally of 8167 runs has come at an impressive average of 44.62, including 16 centuries and 45 scores of fifty or more; numbers that speak volumes of his consistency and longevity. He is also among the only seven Sri Lankan players to have represented the country in over 100 Tests (others being Jayawardene, Sangakkara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Dimuth Karunaratne).

Beyond the runs, it’s the moments that define Mathews’ Test legacy. He was at the heart of one of Sri Lanka’s greatest overseas triumphs, the 2014 Test series win in England. His ability to absorb pressure and play long innings in challenging conditions often made him one of the most important batters in Sri Lanka’s middle order.

His retirement comes as Sri Lanka begin their campaign in the new World Test Championship cycle, with Dhananjaya de Silva leading the side in pursuit of early points on home soil. The Test also marked the beginning of the WTC cycle itself, with the previous editing finishing last week, as South Africa lifted the title for the first time. Temba Bavuma's men defeated Australia to win their first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, are hoping to spoil the farewell script with a strong showing of their own. But regardless of the result, the narrative at Galle will revolve around one of Sri Lanka’s finest taking his final bow.