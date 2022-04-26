'Angry Wasim and Waqar wouldn't speak to me because I was made captain. They would snatch the ball': Ex-Pakistan skipper

The Pakistan cricket team has gone through its phases of turmoil in the past. Especially in the 1990s, after Imran Khan led the team to World Cup glory in 1992, the Pakistan cricket team would blow hot and cold for the remainder of the decade. They reached the semi-final of the 1996 World Cup, the final of the 1999 World Cup in England, and yet somehow, Pakistan cricket was always about the drama that unfolded away from the ground than the action on it.

Former Pakistan batter Salim Malik has claimed that him becoming the captain did not sit well with Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, two of Pakistan's greatest fast bowlers of all time and one of the most menacing pace-bowling pairs of the 1990s. Malik recalled when he was made captain in 1993, he would receive a cold shoulder from both his pace spearheads, but adds that he still managed to find a way to get the best out of his bowlers.

"Wasim and Waqar were my support but as a professional, they would concentrate on their performances. Do you know that they both (Wasim and Waqar) wouldn't speak to me because I was made the captain? I even talked to them about it a couple of times. When I would ask them to bowl, they would snatch the ball from me. I had become the captain whereas Wasim and Waqar wanted it," Malik told Geo Super News.

"They weren't talking to me and still we won the series. I would tell him 'Waz, you are the world's No. 1 bowler. If you get wickets or not, it won't affect me because it's your own reputation. Waqar would surely get 5 wickets but. That's how I made him operate. And I would use the same ploy of Waqar. This is what is called management. I used my brain to make sure they kept performing."

Malik captained Pakistan in 34 ODIs and 12 Tests, winning 21 and seven matches respectively. However, his captaincy stint last approximately a year later. The reasons behind it, as Malik claims, is due to outside politics.

"In the series against South Africa, we had won 5 matches out of six. Because I was winning matches and series for Pakistan, some people had a problem with it. How to counter? What should we do so that he is removed? I didn't understand back then what was happening because I was not part of any politics," Malik pointed out.