Home / Cricket / Anil Chaudhary only Indian in list of umpires for ICC Under 19 World Cup

Anil Chaudhary only Indian in list of umpires for ICC Under 19 World Cup

The 54-year-old Chaudhary has so far officiated in 20 ODIs and 27 T20 Internationals including the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka. The official, who hails from Delhi, has been a part of multiple U-19 World Cups.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:07 IST
PTI
PTI
Dubai
File image of Anil Chaudhary
File image of Anil Chaudhary(Getty Images)
         

Anil Chaudhary is the lone Indian named in the list of 19 match officials, including 16 umpires, for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup starting in South Africa from January 17. The 54-year-old Chaudhary has so far officiated in 20 ODIs and 27 T20 Internationals including the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka. The official, who hails from Delhi, has been a part of multiple U-19 World Cups.

According to an ICC media release, veteran Ian Gould, whose senior international career came to an end when he retired during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 on home soil, will officiate in defending champions India’s opening game against Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein.

ALSO READ: Priyam Garg, a prodigy, a sensation: All you need to know about India Under 19 captain

In all, 16 umpires from 12 different countries will be on the field for five matches each in the first stage of the U19 World Cup, with eight also performing the role of TV umpire. The ICC named three match referees for the tournament, with former Sri Lanka seamer Graeme Labrooy to officiate alongside South Africa’s Shaid Wadvalla and England’s Phil Whitticase.

Experienced umpires Wayne Knights and Ravindra Wimalasiri will take charge of the opening match between hosts South Africa and Afghanistan at Kimberley on January 17. Rashid Riaz Waqar will be the TV umpire for the first of 48 games in the tournament.

ICC Senior Manager (Umpires and Referees), Adrian Griffith said,”The U19 Cricket World Cup is a very important event in our calendar as it brings together the world’s most promising young players in a major ICC tournament, giving them the experience of competing on the global stage.” “We are committed to appointing the finest officials available and I have confidence in the team travelling to South Africa for the U19 Cricket World Cup they will do a fine job. I wish them all the best.” Umpire and match referee appointments for the knockout stages will be announced after the teams will be confirmed. The appointments for the Plate and Super League final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

The officials: Umpires: Roland Black, Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Sam Nogajski, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Ian Gould, Wayne Knights, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Anil Chaudhary, Patrick Bongani Jele, Iknow Chabi, Nigel Duguid, Ravindra Wimalasiri, Masudur Rahman Mukul, Asif Yaqoob, Leslie Reifer, Adrian Holdstock Match Referees: Graeme Labrooy, Shaid Wadvalla, Phil Whitticase.

