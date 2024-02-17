'When his feet don't...': Anil Kumble's honest take on Shubman Gill after India take complete control of 3rd Test

Not long ago, legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble opined that Shubman Gill has been provided with the kind of ‘cushion’ that veteran Cheteshwar Pujara never got in his glittering Test career. Before Gill silenced his critics with a match-changing century against England in the 2nd Test at Vizag, the former India opener went 11 innings without crossing the 50-run mark for the Asian giants. Anil Kumble assessed Shubman Gill's brilliant knock(AFP-PTI)

On Saturday, Gill extended his impressive run by joining forces with an on-song Yashasvi Jaiswal in the action-packed 3rd Test against England at Rajkot. Giving England's Bazballers a taste of their own medicine on Day 3 of the 3rd Test, Gill and Jaiswal stitched a 155-run partnership to put Ravichandran Ashwin-less Team India in the driving seat of the Rajkot encounter. While opener Jaiswal smashed his third Test ton, premier batter Gill remained unbeaten after notching up a brilliant half-century.

'When Gill's intent is aggressive…'

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the end of the day's play, Kumble reflected on Gill's crucial knock against Ben Stokes at Rajkot. "I think Shubman Gill, when his intent is aggressive, I think he's a much better player. He's looking to score runs and that's the way he plays. But when he gets subdued that's when his feet don't move and then he goes hard at the ball. But today it was fantastic," Kumble said.

Gill to lead India's charge on Day 4 at Rajkot

Gill smashed two sixes and hit six fours in his entertaining knock of 65 off 120 balls. Gill remained unbeaten with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) as India reached 196-2 in 51 overs. Earlier, India bowled England out for 319 as Stokes and Co. collapsed from 299-5 in the 1st innings at Rajkot. Batting heroics from Jaiswal and Gill have helped India extend its lead to 322 runs in the Rajkot Test. “We saw two senior pros taking India to safety in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Jadeja. And in the second innings, these two young players certainly put India ahead of England,” former India skipper Kumble added.